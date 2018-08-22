96-year-old woman dies after hit by vehicle on sidewalk near Sahara, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 96-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the sidewalk Tuesday.

According to police, the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. when a 88-year-old woman in a Toyota Camry was leaving a private drive to turn right onto Sahara Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard. As the Toyota began to turn right onto Sahara, the vehicle hit the pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries. On Wednesday, police were notified by the Clark County coroner that 96-year-old Masumi Nakamura had died of her injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.