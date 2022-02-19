Watch
Local News

Actions

School safety: Concerns over violence in the Clark County School District

items.[0].image.alt
File
CCSD Hallway
Posted at 4:06 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 19:06:06-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students, parents, and teachers within the Clark County School District are sounding the alarm about violence within Las Vegas schools.

In recent weeks, multiple reports of violent attacks have surfaced. The school district's board of trustees convened a meeting on Friday with the express intent of discussing violence withing the local school system.

13 Actions News has followed the reports and spoken to several parents concerned for their kids' safety. You can find our full coverage at the links below:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH