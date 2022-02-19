School safety: Concerns over violence in the Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students, parents, and teachers within the Clark County School District are sounding the alarm about violence within Las Vegas schools.
In recent weeks, multiple reports of violent attacks have surfaced. The school district's board of trustees convened a meeting on Friday with the express intent of discussing violence withing the local school system.
