‘It needs to stop’: Vegas mom claims son was kicked, punched multiple times walking home from school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas mother claims her 12-year-old son was kicked and punched multiple times near his school in the northwest part of the valley.

Nikki Edwards said her son was walking home when students attacked him. The boy had been enrolled at J. Harold Brinley Middle School.

"It was very traumatizing for him for one, but for me as a parent, I don't understand how something like that could ever happen,” Edwards said.

The attack comes as Clark County School District has seen an uptick in violence. This school year alone, more than 5,000 incidents have been reported.

13 INVESTIGATES: Is violence on the rise in Las Vegas schools?

Officials with CCSD reported the district has currently dealt with more than 5,300 violent acts dating back to August of 2021 with harassment, threats, and physical fights topping the list.

In February, a student at Las Vegas High School allegedly attacked a classmate and was cited for battery.

Last week, a student and a teacher got into a physical fight at Cheyenne High School.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said he doesn’t want to continue delaying the conversation around school violence and noted that a lot of work has already been done around the topic.

RELATED: Clark County School District reports 5K+ violent incidents in current school year

CCSD says it has a zero-tolerance policy for attacks on campus and that those who engage in violent acts, assaults and bullying will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“I want to see something come out of the situation. It has to stop. Somebody has to say something. There’s gotta be somebody that will stand up,” Edwards said.

On Thursday, parents, teachers, and students will have the opportunity to voice their concerns at a CCSD trustee board meeting.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the district's education building located at 2832 East Flamingo Road.

13 Actions News is continuing to follow reports and speak with educators and parents about student safety. You can find our full coverage on ktnv.com/SchoolSafety.