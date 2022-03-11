WATCH LIVE: CCSD trustees meet to discuss recent school violence, prevention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, parents, teachers, and students will have the opportunity to voice their concerns about school violence at a Clark County School District trustee board meeting.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the district's education building located at 2832 E. Flamingo Road. Watch a live feed here:

Trustees are expected to hear from the community and discuss potential violence prevention measures.

This comes amid widespread concern in the community over recent violent incidents at schools across the valley, several of which were captured on video. The latest report from CCSD shows there were at least 6,154 calls for service placed to the district's police department so far this school year — corrected from the 5,350 calls the district previously reported. By comparison, there were 6,201 calls for service to CCSD Police in the 2019-20 school year.

The district's report shows there were 405 recorded violent acts at Clark County school in January of this year, compared with 707 in January of 2020 and 600 in January of 2019. (There were three reported in 2021, when students were learning from home during the pandemic).

Violent acts recorded by the district include assault (16), battery (22), fighting (249), possession of weapons (58), sexual assault (zero), theft (18), and threats (42).

