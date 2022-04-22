Three individuals arrested at Legacy High School, firearm found in vehicle police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, a letter was sent out by the principal of Legacy High School to the school's families regarding an incident on Thursday where three individuals were arrested.

According to the letter, three individuals that are not associated with Legacy High School were arrested upon an altercation on campus. CCSD Police who were already on campus alongside school employees quickly deescalated the situation. Officers located a firearm as part of their investigation inside a vehicle on campus that was associated with the three.

13 Action News received a letter from Lt. Brian Zink in regards to the incident.

Zink said that the three individuals were not Legacy High School students. The three came to campus to confront a student. However, the three were booked into custody when one became violent and battered a CCSD Police officer. The vehicle that the officers found the firearm in was stolen from North Las Vegas. The handgun was a 9mm and was located under the front passenger seat. All three were placed under arrest.

The principal reminds students and families to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or to law enforcement. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

Legacy High School can be reached at (702) 799-1777 for any questions or concerns.