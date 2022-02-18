Vegas mom claims daughter was attacked at school, CCSD to meet over school violence concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday morning, the Clark County School District Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting to address school safety. The meeting comes after a recent uptick in campus violence.

A mom of a CCSD student said her daughter was beaten in a school bathroom back in January.

“I really want these schools to pay attention to our students. I understand that they’re so busy and short-staffed, but what am I supposed to do as a parent? They want my child to go to school but she’s not being protected on campus,” said Monica Carcamo.

At a CCSD Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 10, students pleaded for action from the district. Students shared their stories of being bullied and seeing violence in their schools.

Friday’s special board meeting starts at 8 a.m.

13 Action News will provide updates following Friday morning's meeting.