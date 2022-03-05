Cheyenne High School fight creating frustration for teachers, parents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chaos breaks out in the classroom as a student and a teacher throw items and then get into a physical fight at Cheyenne High School Wednesday.

“They should be expelled personally. Take them out of the school district. Like I said, let their parents handle it.”

Arthur Bustamante has three grandkids attending the high school. He says his grandkids told him the fight stemmed from a dispute over a cell phone charger, something other parents we've spoken to have said as well. He believes there need to be clear guidelines for teachers.

“The problem is with the law man. The teacher is not allowed to put their hands on a student, but I think if they’re being attacked, they should be able to defend themselves,” he said.

Clark County School District police say, the student fighting the teacher was arrested and booked into juvenile hall. This isn’t the first fight reported at Cheyenne High School...

With more than 30 reported already this year, Bustamante is not surprised.

“Someone’s taking the video and posting it online, so everybody has the video of the fights.”

He wants to see CCSD officials take action by imposing stiffer consequences for students.

“Far too lenient. Some of these kids get into fights, bring guns, or something like this. Within a few days, they’re back in school,” Bustamante said.

“As an educator, it makes me sick to my stomach.”

Clark County Education Association president Marie Neisess is disturbed after hearing of the fight.

“This is completely unacceptable. Educators staff and students should be able to feel safe in their classroom environment and clearly, that’s not what’s happening,” she said.

Neisess says the teacher’s union has reached out to the educator and is waiting to hear back.

Under the collective bargaining agreement with CCSD, schools are supposed to have a plan in place for teachers to call for help, like school police officers, if something happens.

Under state law, teachers can’t put their hands on students but are allowed to defend themselves if they’re attacked in extreme situations. Neisess says unfortunately each school handles incidents differently.

“Part of the problem is that is varies from one school site to another. There are procedures and policies in place by CCSD, but they’re not always handled the same or equally,” she said.

She says the district needs to step up and establish clear policies and procedures to keep a safe classroom environment.

“This is a 911 emergency. Our students are not feeling safe. Our staff and educators are not feeling safe. Something has to be done now,” she said.

The CCSD board of trustees plans on discussing the issue of school violence at their next board meeting on March 10. CCSDPD says the investigation into the fight remains ongoing.

