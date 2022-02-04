Violent classroom attack in Las Vegas area caught on video prompts calls for accountability

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Social media users are calling for accountability after a violent video was posted online. It shows a girl being punched in the head repeatedly by another girl as a classroom full of kids watch.

In the video, someone, possibly a teacher, tells the student punching to “stop, stop, stop” while extending their arms to her, but the girl does not stop. “Get off of her,” that person is heard saying.

13 Action News has the video and we will be talking to parents about their concerns tonight at 5 p.m.

When the attacker keeps going, laughter is heard from other students.

The graphic video of the punches lasts around 18 seconds. About eight seconds in, the girl being attacked stops lifting her hands up to protect herself and her head lies on the desk.

She does not lift her head up after the attack ends. It is not clear what injuries she sustained or what condition she is in.

Clark County School District says it is aware of the matter and that it is investigating. 13 Action News has asked the district to confirm at which school this took place and is waiting to hear back.

The school district says it cannot comment on what kind of disciplinary actions were taken due to privacy laws, but went on to say, "in general, students can face administrative disciplinary action at school or be referred to law enforcement for possible criminal prosecution depending on the severity of the matter."

In the caption for the video circulating online, the woman wrote in part, “I am only sharing this simply to bring awareness to other parents or people for that matter, on how this sad joke of a school system ACTUALLY is.”

The district is asking people not to share the video, saying, "We strongly encourage students and members of the community not to share footage of this incident or any other student fights. Showing this video serves no purpose other than to further ridicule and embarrass the victim and embolden bullies."

Read the full statement from CCSD to 13 Action News below.