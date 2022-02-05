Clark County School District leaders respond to video of violent attack at Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School district leaders are responding to a violent video that shows a girl being punched in the head repeatedly by another girl inside a Las Vegas High School classroom full of students.

“Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Superintendent Jesus F. Jara in an emailed statement.

The email included a statement from Board of Trustee President Irene Cepeda:

“The CCSD Board of School Trustees and superintendent take every incident of violence seriously, regardless of who commits the violence. As recently as last Wednesday (3. Focus: 2024 Priority Area Ensure Students and staff are safe and students are engaged at school), at our joint work session, the trustees and superintendent reiterated their commitment to safety in schools and ensuring schools are places where students and staff feel safe, and education can occur."

The video, which has since been removed from Facebook, began circulating widely on Friday with social media users calling for accountability.

Clark County School District Police Department says a Las Vegas High School student was cited for battery on Wednesday.

The principal of Las Vegas High School sent an email to parents regarding the altercation:

"Earlier this week your student may have witnessed an altercation in one of their classes," Principal Ronnie Guerzon wrote. "Administration is aware and responding to this matter and it is being addressed through the appropriate channels.



"As a reminder, we expect all students to adhere to the CCSD Student Code of Conduct," Guerzon continued. "Please discuss with your student appropriate behavior on campus."

