CCSD mother condemns violent attack against her daughter at bus stop

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It all started with an Instagram threat. And a subsequent suspension solved little.

“It just breaks my heart,” said Yuridia Quitrio, whose daughter was assaulted at school. “How can someone be so heartless and see a fight and not stop it?”

Her daughter was attacked at a bus stop by a fellow Mojave High School student. Both of her hearing aids were broken in the attack and some students are seen walking right by--laughing.

“My daughter doesn’t bug anybody and I know for a fact that she’s not a fighter,” said Quitrio.

Her daughter received a profanity-laced message from the attacker on Instagram about a week earlier.

The girl who sent the message was suspended and after returning, continued right where she left off.

“But to this day, she even has nightmares,” said Quitrio. “And she’s scared to go back to school. She thinks that when she gets into the bus, she’s going to be there. Or even when she gets off the bus, that girl’s going to be there waiting for her.”

She says that the bus driver claims to have not seen the attack. This is an open case with LVMPD and an investigator is supposed to be assigned to the family this week.

“I’m just thinking, ‘What are the parents doing?’ They don’t pay attention to their kid,” she said. “They don’t be on their social media to see what they are doing. Who are they talking to? That’s the problem: the parents not paying attention to their kids anymore.”