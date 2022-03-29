Police investigate shooting near Western High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting investigation is underway near Western High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Clark County School District Police said they are investigating an incident at Western High School, but did not provide any additional information.

Officers from both departments were called to the scene, in the 4600 block of West Bonanza Road, at 2:16 p.m., 13 Action News was told.

According to Western High School's website, the final bell for the day dismisses students at 2:11 p.m.

Las Vegas Police are assisting the Clark County School District's Police Department with the investigation, LVMPD officials said.

School administration could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.