Parents meet to tackle school violence at Desert Oasis High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents with kids at Desert Oasis High School said Monday that they have been sick and tired of trying to help reduce school violence on campus, but only running into a wall of red tape.

Parents met at Windmill Library to learn the inner workings of school administration and leadership. They also started workshop solutions, and prepared for Thursday's CCSD Board of Trustees meeting.

Emotions for most parents were running high.

"It's fear. It's anger," said Chris Chua, a father with a 16-year-old sophomore at the school. "It's frustration, anxiety."

The strong emotions came in response to multiple incidents at the school including a student arrested for having a gun on campus, multiple fights, and two consecutive days where the school was placed on lockdown.

RELEVANT: Student with gun arrested at Desert Oasis High School

"Main concern is really just safety for all the kids here," Chua said. "Back to back lockdowns and now a third incident."

Cherish Morgan called the parent meeting so everyone could get on the same page and bring their concerns to trustees.

"Hopefully we can pull it all together and make our two minutes each at the board meeting really count for something," Morgan said.

The group wanted metal detectors at doors, clear backpacks, bag checks, the ability to walk the halls as volunteer monitors and more.

However, Morgan said that there had been set-backs in their efforts to help.

The parents discussed issues like the cost of metal detectors, the lack of staff to conduct bag checks, and the lengthy vetting process required for volunteers before they can begin work.

"We're mad because we keep hearing the same thing over and over and over again," Morgan said. "We have this. You need to trust us."

With eight weeks left in the school year, Morgan said change needs to come fast.

She said the unified voice of parents could make that happen.

"If I'm fighting for this myself, it's not going to be very productive," Morgan said.

The Clark County Board of Trustees meeting has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting agenda can be found by clicking here.