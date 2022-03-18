Student with gun arrested at Desert Oasis High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers arrested a student with a firearm at Desert Oasis High School on Friday, the school's principal said in an email.

"There were no threats made against our students or staff," Principal Jennifer Boeddeker wrote.

The student was wanted in connection with a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation into an incident that happened off campus, said Lt. Bryan Zink, public information officer for the Clark County School District Police Department.

Police officers discovered the handgun when they searched the juvenile while taking them into custody.

Zink said the student was arrested for minor in possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, loitering about school with a dangerous weapon, and resisting a police officer. They were booked into juvenile detention.

Boeddeker asked that parents use this news as an opportunity to talk to their children about school safety, and remind them "to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue."

This is at least the third law enforcement incident at the high school in southwest Las Vegas in recent weeks.

The school was locked down on March 9 after authorities received a report of a firearm on campus. That report proved to be unsubstantiated, Clark County School District Police previously told 13 Action News. A day later, two people were arrested and nine were issued citations after a brawl at the school.

PREVIOUS: Videos show chaos at Desert Oasis High School as campus goes on second lockdown in two days

Zink previously cautioned parents about the importance of firearm safety.

Students can report suspicious activity at their schools through the SafeVoice app, or by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233). Reports can also be made directly to CCSD Police by calling 702-799-5411.

"We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously," Boeddeker said.

She invited parents to contact the high school's main office with any questions or concerns.