Adult, teen arrested, 9 teens cited after fights put Desert Oasis High School on lockdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police announced two arrests and multiple citations after fights put Desert Oasis High School on lockdown Thursday.

One adult male — who had not been publicly identified as of this report — was arrested for batter and fighting and breach of peace, the Clark County School District Police Department announced.

A teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on similar charged, police said.

Additionally, nine other teens were issued criminal citations for their involvement, police said. One was cited for battery, fighting and breach of peace, and eight more teens were cited for fighting and breach of peace.

CCSD Police said they are aware of videos of the fights circulating on social media, and asked that anyone with video or information about the incidents share it with school staff or police.

Several videos shared with 13 Action News showed the chaotic scene. The school district's board of trustees is scheduled to hear from the community and discuss potential violence prevention measures Thursday evening.

WATCH: Videos show chaos at Desert Oasis High School as campus goes on second lockdown in two days

Thursday's lockdown was the second in two days at Desert Oasis. On Wednesday, the school was locked down while CCSD Police investigated reports that a student had brought a gun to school. No weapon was found, officials said.

