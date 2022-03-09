Desert Oasis High School put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Desert Oasis High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday while Clark County School District police investigated a report of a weapon on campus, the school's principal said in an email notifying parents of the situation.

In her email, Principal Jennifer Boeddeker did not say whether the report had been confirmed. As of 1:30 p.m., police had the area around the school blocked off, and were expected to hold a media briefing about the lockdown.

Boeddeker said the decision to place the school on lockdown was made "out of an abundance of caution."

"Students are safe in their classrooms and continuing with regular instruction with minimal disruptions," she said. "We will provide an update as soon as it is available."

This is a developing story.