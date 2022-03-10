Desert Oasis High School goes on second lockdown in two days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Desert Oasis High School in south Las Vegas is on a hard lockdown due to fights on campus, according to a message from the school to parents.

The school says students are safe and in their classrooms, and that there is an increased police presence on the campus.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: School safety: Concerns over violence in the Clark County School District

Read the full message to parents and guardians below:

This message is from Desert Oasis High School. In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our community, we want to make you aware that the school is in a hard lockdown today due to fights on campus. Students are safe in their classrooms.



Additionally, there is an increased police presence on our campus.



Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. Parents, please remind your child to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult. Additionally, We expect all students to adhere to the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.



Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.





This is the second lockdown at the school in two days. On Wednesday, Clark County School District police investigated a report of a weapon on campus.

Clark County School District has seen an uptick in violence. This school year alone, more than 5,000 incidents have been reported, and physical fights topped the list. CCSD says it has a zero-tolerance policy for attacks on campus and that those who engage in violent acts, assaults and bullying will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

On Thursday, parents, teachers, and students will have the opportunity to voice their concerns at a CCSD trustee board meeting. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the district's education building located at 2832 East Flamingo Road.

13 Actions News is continuing to follow reports and speak with educators and parents about student safety. You can find our full coverage on ktnv.com/SchoolSafety.

