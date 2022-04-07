School police shooting speeding car raises concerns for students and educators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents were concerned for students' safety after CCSD police officers fired three shots at a car that was driving on school property that hit a student.

Lorena Galvan says she is not only worried about her daughter’s safety but for everyone’s safety at Western High School.

"It's scary that things like that happen," Galvan said.

Galvan was waiting in front of the school to pick up her daughter when the shooting happened. She was worried that something may have happened to her daughter.

Body camera video that was released by CCSD Police has parents, students, and staff concerned.

It happened at the end of school last Tuesday. School police responded to reports of a fight and a weapon inside a car in the parking lot at western high school.

Police say the car full of minors who were not CCSD students drove through the parking lot. School police told students to get out of the way as the driver sped through and hit a student. Then the car hit 22 mph and shots were fired by police.

"We send our kids to school thinking they are safe and everything, but you don't know what is going to happen," said Galvan.

She says she could finally breathe when she saw her daughter come out of the school, but she says students need more protection.

Troy Martinez, the founder of "Dads in Schools" is doing what they can to help put an end to school violence.

He says 74 Clark County schools have agreed to take on his program and he hopes to have a dozen of dads at each school to help keep everyone safe.

"Imagine if 10 dads were standing Infront of the school or parking lot, the potential for the type of violence we saw may have been everted," Martinez said.

He says a recruitment effort will take place this weekend and is hoping to have more than 700 dads join the program.

13 Action News reached out to CCSD Police Lieutenant Brian Zink who tells me that as of right now there are 188 school police officers for the 374 schools in the district.

They have more officers in the academy on the way and they are hoping to hire about 40 more to continue to assist in providing safety for students.