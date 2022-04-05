Clark County school police share update on shooting near Western HS involving officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District Police Department shared an update on Tuesday regarding a shooting on March 29 involving an officer near Western High School.

CCSDPD officers responded to reports of a fight and a possible weapon inside a car in the parking lot on the east side of the school around 2:15 p.m., just as the school day ended.

Police said a the time that a car was speeding in the parking lot and hit a student as officers tried to stop it. That student was not seriously hurt and not hospitalized, authorities said.

One of the officers shot at the car as it drove toward them, the department said. Two kids were believed to be inside.

CCSDPD says those two kids were later taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

