Parent anger over school violence continues to boil over at CCSD Trustee meetings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Violence in Clark County schools was front and center once again at Thursday's CCSD Board of Trustees meeting as parents and students alike made desperate pleas for change.

Desert Oasis High special education teacher Diane Iuliucci made her first ever appearance in front of the board and said the problem of violence at DOHS, and across the district, has gotten out of hand.

RELATED: Student with gun arrested at Desert Oasis High School

"Those last two weeks at Desert Oasis really brought a lot to light," Iuliucci said. "It just kept, over and over and over, it kept happening. Students are just, they're out of control."

Iuliucci said she constantly worries about her students, her kids about to graduate, and her own safety.

"It's overbearing, worrying about everyone all at once," she said.

Parent Cherish Morgan said new partnerships with groups like Dads in Schools were promising, but the help hasn't come fast enough.

RELATED: Local pastor pitches 'Dads in Schools' program to help address school violence

"When we asked for action, all we got was 'we'll talk about a meeting,' and then we'll have a meeting about a meeting about a meeting," Morgan said.

Morgan called for the district's new Restorative Justice plan for student punishment and correction to be implemented as soon as possible.

She has also formed a group of parents ready to get into the schools as volunteer monitors, but said they've constantly run into red tape and roadblocks barring them from entry.

"When you're completely blocking us from keeping our kids safe because you won't keep our kids safe, it becomes a problem," Morgan said.

Requests for CCSD's response to parent concerns went unanswered.

At a meeting March 10, district officials said they plan to launch full implementation and training for the Restorative Justice program beginning in April.