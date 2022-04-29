Teachers protest school violence at CCSD school board meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Teachers and students alike protested in support of quick change in the Clark County School District to address continued violence affecting staff and kids.

The National Education Association of Southern Nevada organized the protest ahead of Thursday's CCSD Board of Trustees meeting.

Teacher Alexis Salt said efforts to address violence to date have been too little too late, and she's afraid of the consequences.

"Immediately, for the end of the year, we're really concerned that some of our campuses are out of control and someone is going to get hurt," Salt said. "Going into next year, we're really concerned about staffing issues."

Salt said district officials haven't been listening to teacher's concerns.

NEASN President Vicki Kreidel demanded CCSD direct every school's administration to develop safety plans unique to their campuses.

"We're going to continue to protest as much as we can until some actions are taken," she said.

Advanced Technology Academy Senior Naika Belizaire wanted the district to speed up implementation of the Restorative Justice program slowly being brought to schools across the district instead of coming down hard on all forms of negative behavior.

"Trying to crack down on our students. That is exactly the opposite of what we should be doing," Belizaire said. "This is a time for healing. Justice means healing."

NEASN began a petition calling on state officials to step in and help address the rash of violence in CCSD.