Will the changes in CCSD schools be enough to control the violence?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, the Clark County School District and other local leaders announced new disciplinary action that will be taken to address violence. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says in order to make schools safer students and adults who act violent on campus will be removed and held accountable.

Violence has gone up significantly throughout the school district and it's raising safety concerns for teachers, students, and families.

Jara says fighting that results in significant campus disruption will result in a recommended expulsion from school.

"We have to take care of our children," Jara said, "our precious asset in this community."

Students recommended for expulsion will have to go through rehabilitation and be referred to academic centers. Their academic success will be monitored, they will go through anger management, and additional mental health will be provided.

Jara says their zero-tolerance policy is not working and the district must find ways to reengage students.

"Throwing them out on the streets will be for our police to have to handle," he said. "We have to provide an education."

The district is bringing back its expulsion review board where it will determine the disciplinary action given per violent disruption.

Jara says students with guns will face the expulsion review board. He says their previous policy is not doing what it needs to do.

"Zero tolerance that we have been using in the past that does not work," he said. "What we are seeing and the work we are doing with the district attorney's office and the department of juvenile justice is working on behavior."

Jara says in order to have more control over who enters schools, there will be a single point of entry. The transition from open campuses to limited-entry points will begin in the next week.