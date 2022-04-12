Full coverage: Attack at Eldorado High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The recent events at Eldorado High School has sparked outrage in the community. If you are in need of resources to help you during this time, some services are listed at the bottom of the page.

13 Action News has the latest coverage on the events at Eldorado High School, 16-year-old Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, and how the community is reacting.

April 12: Teacher attacked by student wants to set record straight, says it wasn't about grades

Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisess spoke on behalf of the high school teacher, who had not been publicly identified yet, at a press conference to discuss school safety.

April 12: 16-year-old Eldorado High School student accused of teacher attack makes first court appearance

A 16-year-old student was arrested for the assault that happened at Eldorado High School, and he's since been charged with a list of felonies that includes attempted murder with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, and battery with the intent to commit sexual assault.

April 12: CCSD, union leaders to discuss school safety measures in wake of Eldorado teacher attack

Since the attack, a group of CCSD teachers have planned a protest at the district's headquarters to demand enhanced safety measures in their schools.

April 11: Teachers are fed up, demand CCSD implement safety policies ahead of scheduled changes to schools

The violent attack on a school teacher at Eldorado High School has teachers on edge.

April 11: Eldorado HS student accused of attacking teacher now faces 15 felony charges, district attorney says

A 16-year-old accused of attacking his teacher at Eldorado High School last week now faces additional felony charges, including one count of attempted murder with a charging cord and one count of attempted murder with scissors, according to District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

April 9: Protest planned against the violence at Clark County School District schools

Accountability and the need for immediate action. That’s what some Clark County School District teachers are demanding from administrators. This comes after a student was arrested for attempted murder after attacking a teacher at Eldorado High School.

April 9: 16-year-old Eldorado HS student charged with attempted murder, sexual assault, and robbery

The 16-year-old who allegedly assaulted a teacher at Eldorado High School has now been charged with attempted murder, sexual assault, battery to commit sexual assault, and robbery according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department records Saturday morning.

April 8: Las Vegas high school student arrested for attempted murder, sex assault of teacher

The student was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery. Prosecutors with the Clark County District Attorney's Office will determine what charges the teen faces in court.

April 8: Some blame CCSD's 'restorative justice' policy for escalation of violence in Las Vegas schools

In a message to Eldorado High School parents, a violent attack on one of the school's teachers is being called an "isolated incident." But it's just the latest in a series of violent acts on school campuses in Clark County.

April 8: Eldorado High School staff member assaulted; person of interest in custody

A staff member at Eldorado High School was assaulted on Thursday afternoon, and a person of interest was taken into custody, the Clark County School District confirmed to 13 Action News.

Principal Brockett of Eldorado High School listed the following resources for students and staff who need assistance or support during this time:

Connection Line: 702-799-6632 to speak with a caring counselor or social worker from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

702-799-6632 to speak with a caring counselor or social worker from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Care Solace: caresolace.com/site/ccsd

caresolace.com/site/ccsd Mobile Crisis Response Team: 702-486-7865

702-486-7865 Nevada Crisis Line: 775-784-8090

775-784-8090 Safe Voice is available to parents, students, and teachers 24 hours a day at safevoicenv.org or by calling 833-216-7233

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.