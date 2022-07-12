Eldorado High School to receive $26 million in security upgrades

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District said they have decided to upgrade existing security features at Eldorado High School after recent events, including nationwide.

CCSD said that they will increase the number of CCTV security cameras, providing a secure controlled single point entry system at the front of the school, and adding site fencing to secure access to the remaining entrances.

"Adding these security feature upgrades are a life safety necessity for added protection of students and staff," the school district said.

The facilities division said they entered into a construction agreement on June 2 with Roche Contstructors, Inc. in the amount of $26,275,700.00, for the emergency security upgrade at Eldorado High School.