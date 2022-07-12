Watch Now
Eldorado High School to receive $26 million in security upgrades

Bryan Callahan
FILE - A staff member at Eldorado High School was assaulted on April 7, 2022.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 19:05:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District said they have decided to upgrade existing security features at Eldorado High School after recent events, including nationwide.

TEACHER ASSAULTED: Attack at Eldorado High School

CCSD said that they will increase the number of CCTV security cameras, providing a secure controlled single point entry system at the front of the school, and adding site fencing to secure access to the remaining entrances.

"Adding these security feature upgrades are a life safety necessity for added protection of students and staff," the school district said.

SCHOOL SAFETY: Concerns over violence in the Clark County School District

The facilities division said they entered into a construction agreement on June 2 with Roche Contstructors, Inc. in the amount of $26,275,700.00, for the emergency security upgrade at Eldorado High School.

