Protest planned against the violence at Clark County School District schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Accountability and the need for immediate action. That’s what some Clark County School District teachers are demanding from administrators. This comes after a student was arrested for attempted murder after attacking a teacher at Eldorado High School.

“Enough is enough. Now someone could have died, and I don’t even know.”

CCSD teacher Vicki Kreidel is frustrated and horrified by the Thursday attack against a teacher at Eldorado High School. A 16-year-old student was charged for attempted murder and sexual assault. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police says the student beat her and choked her until she passed out. Authorities haven’t given us an update on her condition.

“I think this is probably the worst that I’ve seen,” she said.

RELATED: 16-year-old Eldorado HS student charged with attempted murder, sexual assault, and robbery

Kreidel says while the nature of the latest attack is shocking, it’s another example of rising school violence over the past several weeks.

“Our students are not okay. There are some unsafe conditions at our sites, and we can’t get anyone who has any power to take us seriously,” she said.

As a result, she’s helping organize a protest Wednesday where teachers, parents, and community members can directly appeal to district leaders.

MORE COVERAGE: Some blame CCSD's 'restorative justice' policy for escalation of violence in Las Vegas schools

“We’re asking for someone to take action now, so this doesn’t happen to someone else,” she said.

Kreidel says while the district has taken some measures, but it’s not enough. She would like to see Superintendent Jesus Jara take emergency measures to address school safety.

“Dr. Jara has made it clear he is in charge of operations, so he needs to make sure that things are put in place to make us safer,” she said.

That teacher protest will be happening in front of CCSD headquarters, starting at 8:30 a.m.