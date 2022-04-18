Education Support Employees Association to rally outside Eldorado High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Education Support Employees Association, or ESEA, said that they will rally outside Eldorado High School on Tuesday at 3 p.m. to bring attention to the violence occurring throughout the Clark County School District.

FULL COVERAGE: Attack at Eldorado High School

According to a press release sent by Jan Giles, president of the ESEA, they invite parents, students, and concerned community members who support CCSD's public schools to join them at the rally.

PROTESTS: CCSD teachers gather to protest violence in schools following gruesome Eldorado attack

The Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) is the recognized bargaining agent of Education Support Professionals in Clark County. ESEA is the largest ESP local in the United States and is an affiliate of the Nevada State Education Association (NSEA) and the National Education Association (NEA), the largest national association representing education employees in the United States.