Hundreds of CCSD teachers expected to protest Wednesday following gruesome Eldorado attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, Clark County School District teachers are planning to fight back in full force.

Hundreds of CCSD faculty and staff members plan to protest outside the district's administrative building in Spring Valley.

The protest was scheduled after a student at Eldorado High School sexually assaulted and tried to murder his teacher last week.

“We just want to make sure that people understand these are human beings and these are people's lives. This young woman who was attacked, her life will never be the same,” said Vicki Kreidel, who has been teaching for more than two decades.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is facing 15 felony charges. The 16-year-old tried to kill his teacher using a charging cord and a pair of scissors.

“You can’t cross your fingers and hope for the best. What happened last week shows you that’s not going to work,” Kreidel said. “They haven’t done enough. Whatever talks have happened is not enough. It is too late for committees. It is too late for town halls.”

District officials laid out their plans to beef up security at Eldorado High School and throughout the district in response to the attack. Starting with Eldorado, the district plans to upgrade the camera systems in schools and add cameras in areas where needed.

Teachers will be equipped with devices that allow them to call for help from police and administrators from wherever they are.

School police officers will also get help from local police departments to increase the presence of law enforcement at CCSD schools through the end of the school year.

Principal Christina Brockett of Eldorado High School listed the following resources for students and staff who need assistance or support during this time:

Connection Line: 702-799-6632 to speak with a caring counselor or social worker from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

702-799-6632 to speak with a caring counselor or social worker from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Care Solace: caresolace.com/site/ccsd

caresolace.com/site/ccsd Mobile Crisis Response Team: 702-486-7865

702-486-7865 Nevada Crisis Line: 775-784-8090

775-784-8090 Safe Voice is available to parents, students, and teachers 24 hours a day at safevoicenv.org or by calling 833-216-7233

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

