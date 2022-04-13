Students voice concerns addressing Clark County School District violence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Building a bridge between students and the community. Some believe it's the key to helping curb violence in our schools. It starts with giving young people a voice and getting trusted adults to listen.

“I just couldn’t help but think, 'not my Eldorado,' that could not have happened at my school," said recent Eldorado graduate Alex Gallegos about the attack that left a teacher hospitalized and a student facing attempted murder charges.

“This is a horrific, just heinous act. I couldn’t believe it," Gallegos said.

Gallegos says campus violence isn’t a new issue. He believes many schools including his own haven’t done enough building bridges in the surrounding community.

“That’s something I have witnessed firsthand being student body president,” he said.

Christina Nguyen, a valley high school senior and student representative on the state board of education agrees. She says interactions between school staff and the students is an area in need of improvement.

“Any adult who approaches in a hostile or in a really loud voice, the response is for the student to respond in that way,” Nguyen said.

She feels student voices are generally overlooked and says a calming presence like a trusted family friend or neighbor can ease tensions and reduce conflict, being seen as a shoulder to lean on than an authoritative figure.

“That connection is unmatched because then students can have mutual respect for these adults,” she said.

Nguyen says she doesn’t want to see more police in schools except in extreme circumstances. She believes programs like Dads in Schools could be a great benefit with multiple trusted adults who are simply there to listen.

“Once a student sees a familiar face like, 'that’s my dad and he’s talking to my friend’s dad,' it’s such a nice thing because you see familiar faces,” she said.

Gallegos also believes familiar faces could make a difference.

“Especially in contrast to increased police presence in schools, I think that would be helpful for our community outreach,” he said.

Nguyen says she plans on bringing these thoughts to the next state board of education meeting on April 28.