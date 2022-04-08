Watch
Eldorado High School staff member assaulted; person of interest in custody

Bryan Callahan
FILE - A staff member at Eldorado High School was assaulted on Thursday afternoon, and a person of interest was taken into custody, the Clark County School District confirmed to 13 Action News.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 14:20:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A staff member at Eldorado High School was assaulted on Thursday afternoon, and a person of interest was taken into custody, the Clark County School District confirmed to 13 Action News.

Police were called to the school in the area of Washington Avenue and Nellis Boulevard after the final bell, Principal Christina Brockett wrote in an email to parents.

The Clark County School District Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating, Brockett said.

"Because this is an active police investigation, we do not have additional details to share at this time," she said. "We will continue to provide updates as they are available."

Law enforcement officials had not publicly released any identifying information about the person of interest in the case as of this report.

