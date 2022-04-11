Eldorado HS student accused of attacking teacher now faces 15 felony charges, district attorney says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 16-year-old accused of attacking his teacher at Eldorado High School last week now faces additional felony charges including one count of attempted murder with a charging cord and one count of attempted murder with scissors, according to District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

The student, who has been identified by police as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, is accused by authorities of attacking her on Thursday afternoon after a conversation that began in a classroom about his grades.

BREAKING NEWS: @LasVegasDA Steve Wolfson says El Dorado High Student formerly accused of 6 felony charges, now faces 15. Including an attempt to murder a teacher with a charging cord and scissors, sexual assault, kidnapping, and more. #lasvegas #ccsd #violence @KTNV — Abel Garcia (@abelgarcianews) April 11, 2022

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say another employee at the school found the injured teacher after the attack. She was transported to the hospital where she was stable at last check.

Records released by LVMPD last week showed he faced six felony charges connected to the attack including attempted murder, sexual assault, battery to commit sexual assault and robbery.

As of Monday, the district attorney says Garcia faces the following felony charges: