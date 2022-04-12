Nevada legislators and governor urged to change 'restorative justice' policy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisess sent a message to Nevada legislators and Governor Steve Sisolak at the CCSD conference on Tuesday addressing school safety measures after a teacher was violently attacked last week.

"There was a time when educators were able to immediately remove a student from school if they engaged in battery against staff that causes bodily harm," Neisess said. "In 2019, laws were passed that removed the school district from expelling a student for the violent behavior or battery that causes bodily injury. It was replaced with an unfunded law called 'restorative justice'."

Neisess says front line educators and administrators have been handcuffed for taking action against violent behavior because of that policy.

13 INVESTIGATES: Some blame CCSD's 'restorative justice' policy for escalation of violence in Las Vegas schools

She continues saying that the Clark County Education Association supports the districts move to change that law. However, the change is in the hands of Nevada legislators and Governor Sisolak.

"We are calling all legislators and Governor Sisolak to review that law," Neisess said. "And to make the appropriate changes to meet the challenges of our front line educators and the challenges they face everyday."

The association represents over 18,000 educators, and Neisess says she hopes today stands as the beginning of ending violence in schools.