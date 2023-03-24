Gov. Lombardo asks Nevadans to reach out to representatives about the Safer and Supportive Schools Act

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo delivered remarks on Friday about new legislation addressing school safety at Valley High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During his comments, Gov. Lombardo discussed the Safer and Supportive Schools Act, AB 330, that address schools violence. At the podium, Lombardo was accompanied by the Eldorado High School educator who was attacked last April.

"Prevalence of school violence in Nevada is shocking," he said. "And demands we take action."

Lombardo shared some school violence statistics at the podium. He said that 6,800 violent incidents were reported at CCSD schools over a seven month period from August 2021 to February 2022.

Out of the 350 schools in Clark County, 320 schools reported at least one violent incident in the past year. That's over 90% of CCSD schools.

"Since 2019, there has been a 46 percent increase of violence and sexual assaults reported within the Clark County School District," Lombardo said. "However, the violence is not just limited to Clark County."

Lombardo continues saying that 7,400 violent incidents were also reported in Washoe County, "By looking at the data, we know that school violence is not an isolated issue, it's a statewide issue."

The heart of AB 330 focuses on three main objectives:



Giving teachers the ability to control their own classrooms and do their jobs Give parents and guardians a piece of mind that their children are safe at school Provide students a safe and supportive environment that's needed to learn

In order for this act to be effective, Lombardo says the act also includes major reform in terms of disciplining students.

"Violent students will not be tolerated," Lombardo said. "Suspensions and expulsions will be monitored and taken significant accountability for."

He ends his comments by encouraging Nevadans to call and voice their thoughts on AB 330 to their representatives and be a part of the legislative process.

During his State of the State address, Gov. Lombardo proposed a $2 billion investment into K-12 education that would focus on expanding curriculums and staff retention. Education officials believe Lombardo may stay true to his campaign promise to become the "Education Governor."

According to the Governor's office, Valley High School reported some of the highest rates of school violence within Clark County School District in 2022.

Multiple students have been arrested for bringing firearms onto CCSD campuses in the first few months of 2023. Recent data obtained by 13 Investigates also shows that CCSD police have recovered over 25 guns on CCSD campuses since the school year began.

In a recent Senate hearing, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said many of the problems currently plaguing schools come from "nearby neighborhoods."

“Many issues that play out on our campuses begin in our neighborhoods. We are arresting adults on our campuses, adults who are coming onto our campuses and negatively engaging with our students. We rely on our entire community to ensure that students can attend school and receive an education in a healthy environment," said Dr. Jara in a statement.

