Watch Now
Local NewsEducation

Actions

Clark County School District releases data dashboard to provide performance transparency

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
These are photos of the Clark County School Board District headquarters located at Decatur and Jones as seen July 21, 2020
Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 20:39:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents and community members will now have a long awaited tool at their fingertips to monitor some Clark County School District (CCSD) data.

The District Overview dashboard is said to provide the public with key measurements that can show student performances at each CCSD school. Officials say the dashboard also aims to provide transparency for the community and provide data on the state of education within the district.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said, "So this is to inform the public of what is happening in our schools and being transparent with the community."

The dashboard allows the community to see attendance rates, assessment data, behavior and other performance measures online.

Specifically, the data points that can be viewed in the dashboard include enrollment, attendance, behavior, MAP growth and state tests.

The dashboard will cost about $1 million to fund over the next three years. CCSD is using pandemic-related money to cover the costs.

The dashboard can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH