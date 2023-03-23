CCSD Superintendent says many school problems come from community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, school district Chief of Police Henry Blackeye and several school police officers testified before the Senate committee on use of force policy and school policing Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after a viral video showing a school police officer slamming a student to the ground outside Durango High School last month. The video was shown during the hearing.

"The relationship between our police officers and students must be of mutual respect of the inherent dignity of every person and respect for the laws and policies that govern all of us," said Dr. Jara during testimony.

Chief Blackeye gave a presentation before the Senate Committee on the current training of officers and procedures. In the 2019-2020 school year, Blackeye reported 58 use of force incidents, in 2021-2022 it was 90 and the current school year so far, Blackeye reports 38 incidents.

At times, the Senate committee hearing got heated with state lawmakers grilling school leaders and asking them what resources they need in order to ensure safe campuses.

One senator said, "I would implore you as you seek to revise your use of force policy, it's not just done internally."

Senators also asked Chief Blackeye how many officers have been disciplined in the last three years for use of force. Blackeye estimated about five officers but said the specifics on their disciplinary action is unavailable to the public.

In a statement after legislative hearing, Dr. Jara said many of the school problems come from nearby neighborhoods.

“Many issues that play out on our campuses begin in our neighborhoods. We are arresting adults on our campuses, adults who are coming onto our campuses and negatively engaging with our students. We rely on our entire community to ensure that students can attend school and receive an education in a healthy environment," said Dr. Jara in a statement.

School leaders emphasized during hearing that creating a safe learning environment is their top priority.

Kelly Webb graduated from Durango High School in 2008. She said seeing the video outside Durango was shocking.

"Durango was considered one of the safer high schools at the time. We never had any serious issues in comparison to the other schools," said Webb. "I know times are changing now and there's a lot going on. A lot of things are kind of brought on by the influence of social media. But the kids there are still kids at the end of the day. And it was it was really shocking to just see the way that they approached a kid like that."

Desean Brewer showed up to watch the hearing in the Grant Sawyer Building. Brewer is currently a student at Nevada State College and went to Green Valley High School. He said the video reminded him of his experience in high school.

"It struck a nerve to me because I experienced the same thing in 2015 when I went to Green Valley High School," said Brewer. "It was experience I definitely didn't want to relive and seeing that on camera, it definitely showed me to the importance of speaking up on issues like that because nobody was advocating for me."

Senators were also asked about students taking footage of incidents on campus. School police officers said they would not prohibit students from openly recording police interactions from a safe distance.