CCSD officials testify before Nevada legislature over concerns about use-of-force policy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District officials are set to testify before Nevada lawmakers during a hearing on Wednesday concerning several police-related incidents at Las Vegas valley schools.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara and CCSD Police Chief Michael Blackeye will appear as speakers before Wednesday's hearing, which is a joint meeting of the state's Senate education and judiciary committees.

Blackeye will present a slideshow to lawmakers, which will detail school police procedures.

CCSD Police's use-of-force policy has come under scrutiny after a video emerged earlier this year, showing an officer slamming a student to the ground outside Durango High School.

The ACLU of Nevada is also threatening to sue CCSD for what they call a "lack of transparency" over the incident and has demanded that the district release body-camera footage from involved officers.

Jara declined to discuss the incident on Tuesday, during a press conference where he unveil the district's new data dashboard. The dashboard has been described by the district as a way to "increase transparency."

Wednesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in the legislative building in Carson City. There will also be a video conference from the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.