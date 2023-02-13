CCSD superintendent, chief of police conducting review of 'Use of Force' policy, protocols

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District superintendent, along with the CCSD chief of police is conducting a review of the Department's Use of Force policy and protocols.

This comes after a recent incident near one of the schools according to superintendent, Dr. Jesus F. Jara.

"I have spoken with, and I am directing Clark County School District Chief of Police Mike Blackeye to conduct a complete review of the Department's Use of Force policy and protocols," he said.

Jara says the relationship between police officers and students must be one of "mutual respect" for the inherent dignity of every person and respect for the laws and policies that govern all of us.

He continues saying that because of CCSD's actions, "the children of our community and their families must believe that they will be respected, treated with dignity, and safe while at our schools or interacting with our employees."

Jara ends the statement saying anything less is simply unacceptable.