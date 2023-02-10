CCSD 'concerned' with student's treatment during arrest caught on video

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District is investigating a video circulating social media that shows three high school students being arrested by CCSD police officers.

The video shared with KTNV shows two handcuffed students being led to a police vehicle, while an officer forces a third student to the ground and then presses his knee into their back.

CCSD Police said the incident "stemmed from an investigation regarding the report of a firearm" near a school campus.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara issued the following statement:

Upon viewing the video involving school police and juveniles near a CCSD campus, we are concerned with how one of our students was treated. As with any situation, an investigation will occur to understand all the facts and hold people accountable for their actions.



The relationship between our students and school police is extremely important to each school community. The partnership between our students and school police is paramount to school safety and cultivating future relationships.

KTNV will share the video after the faces of those involved have been blurred to protect their privacy. Tune in at 5 p.m. for the latest from chief investigator Darcy Spears.