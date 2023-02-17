A closer look at CCSD Police Department's use-of-force policy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV has obtained the 8-page use-of-force document that is currently under review by CCSD police.

After a video showing a CCSD officer taking a student to the ground sparked outrage across the community, CCSD superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara directed the chief of CCSD police to review the policy.

After reviewing the video, KTNV decided to blur the video to protect the identity of the students involved.

A closer look at the CCSD Police use-of-force policy

It's hard to hear the entire interaction, but as a student walks by while recording the officers on his phone, one officer says, "You want next, dude? Start walking."

The officer then approaches the kid, who doesn't seem to be involved in what brought the officers out in the first place, and takes the kid to the ground, while the kid tells the officer not to touch him.

The officer then pushes another student out of the way, yelling, "Back the [expletive] up!"

CCSD officers are expected to follow the 8-page use-of-force policy, which was most recently updated on Jan. 3 — about a month before this incident. Since this interaction sparked another review of the policy, let's look deeper at what the policy says exactly.

The first line of the policy reads: "The Clark County School District Police Department is committed to the sanctity and preservation of life, human rights, and the dignity of every individual."

When it comes to using force, an officer is supposed to use what is "objectively reasonable" as perceived by that officer in order to bring an incident under control. After the takedown, the officer can be seen with his knee on the kid's back as he lay face down.

According to the use-of-force policy, the recovery position is described as the placement of a subject's body in a manner that does not restrict breathing or obstruct the airway (e.g. on their side or upright).

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara released a statement calling for mutual respect for the laws and policies that govern everyone saying in part, "Because of our actions, the children of our community and their families must believe that they will be respected, treated with dignity, and safe while at our schools or interacting with our employees. Anything less is simply unacceptable."

