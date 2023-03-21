ACLU threatens to sue Clark County School District over refusal to release public records

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is demanding access and answers from the Clark County School District about a February incident involving white school police officers and black students outside Durango High School.

The district has been internally investigating for nearly a month and a half without any explanation about the violent altercation and is now refusing to release public records, including documents and body camera footage.

ACLU Nevada says time is running out and they're prepared to sue to enforce the public's right to know.

CCSD has denied 13 Investigates' and the ACLU's requests for police body camera footage and incident reports from that February day, calling them evidence, and saying that releasing the documents and video at this time would impede and jeopardize an ongoing, pending, active employment investigation.

They claim CCSD's interest in non-disclosure clearly outweighs the public's right to know.

ACLU Legal Director Chris Peterson sent a statement Monday afternoon saying in part, "Considering how quickly police release footage when it is in their favor, this is unacceptable and violates Nevada's Public Records Act. The body-worn camera footage should be released immediately. If the requested records are not released within the next 30 days, we will be taking this matter to court."

In a cell phone video clip posted on Instagram, two school police officers hold a student's arms behind his back and walk him to their vehicle while multiple other students record on their phones.

One officer grabs a teen who's walking away and throws him into the gutter between the police car and the curb, pushing down on the student's neck and kneeling on his back while cursing at the surrounding students.

School police say the incident stemmed from an investigation into a report of a gun near a school.

The ACLU, which represents the two students who police laid hands on, says "CCSD police have repeatedly and falsely suggested our clients were involved with guns in order to justify their officers violently attacking and detaining our clients without cause."

The district said it will provide public records as soon as it deems the release will no longer impede or jeopardize the employment investigation.

Nevada lawmakers also want answers from CCSD Police.

On Wednesday, March 22 at 1 p.m., Senate Education Committee Chairperson Roberta Lange and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairperson Melanie Scheible will convene a joint hearing on Clark County School District Police Department policies after multiple police-related incidents in Clark County Schools.

“As a retired educator, the safety of students, teachers, and support staff is always top of mind for me,” said Senate Education Chair Roberta Lange. “We have entrusted the Clark County School District Police Department with keeping our schools safe, and recent incidents have been a significant deviation from that mandate. Senator Scheible and I are holding this hearing to learn more about the Clark County School District Police Department’s policies and what has led to these unacceptable outcomes. Additionally, Nevadans feel strongly about what has happened, and it is important that they be able to voice their concerns.”

“Parents and residents in my district are justifiably upset at the way some Clark County School District police officers have interacted with students in our community,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Melanie Scheible. “I look forward to hearing from both the Clark County School District Police Department about how these incidents transpired and policies in place to limit interactions as well as from my constituents and other concerned Nevadans about these incidents.”

CCSD Police Chief Mike Blackeye is scheduled to testify at Wednesday's hearing.