By the numbers: 32% increase in firearms seized at CCSD campuses this school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After four students were found in possession of firearms at Clark County School District schools on the same day, 13 Investigates crunched the numbers.

Chief investigator Darcy Spears broke down the numbers and shows what kind of weapons turned up on school campuses this year.

As of Tuesday, school police tell us they've recovered 25 guns on CCSD campuses since the school year began.

That's up 32% from this time last year, when school police had confiscated 19 guns.

Students are also bringing other weapons to school. According to CCSD's firearms confiscation report, which was last updated Feb. 7, police had also recovered:



25 BB guns,

one long gun,

138 knives, and

28 other weapons at elementary, middle and high schools.

This time last year, the total for all weapons was 183. As of Tuesday, we're at 217 so far this year — a 19% increase year-to-year.

The CCSD Board of Trustees took up the discussion of violence and weapons on campuses last year and began the process of rolling out security upgrades.

