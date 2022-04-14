CCSD teachers to receive panic buttons after Eldorado attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CCSD teachers are expected to receive electronic panic button devices as it moves to boost security in the wake of incidents that include a violent after-school attack that left a teacher injured and unconscious in her classroom.

RELATED: Teachers are fed up, demand CCSD implement safety policies ahead of scheduled changes to schools

The panic devices will be issued first at El Dorado High School, the site of last week’s attack. A 16-year-old student faces sex assault and attempted murder charges in the incident.

FULL COVERAGE: Attack at Eldorado High School

In addition to providing teachers with panic devices equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, the Clark County School District will ask police agencies to increase their presence at schools and upgrade security cameras.