CCSD, union leaders to discuss school safety measures in wake of Eldorado teacher attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Leaders of the Clark County School District will discuss their efforts to improve safety in county schools on Tuesday.

The planned press conference at 2 p.m. comes in the wake of a violent attack on an Eldorado High School teacher that has sparked outrage among local teachers.

A 16-year-old student was arrested for the assault that happened after the final bell on Thursday, and he's since been charged with a list of felonies that includes attempted murder with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, and battery with the intent to commit sexual assault.

Since the attack, a group of CCSD teachers have planned a protest at the district's headquarters to demand enhanced safety measures in their schools.

The Clark County Education Association has been in talks with district officials since the attack, and some changes are already in the works, 13 Action News was told.

CCEA executive director John Vellardita said the district plans to update cameras in all schools and add additional cameras where there are none. District officials are also looking into beefing up security personnel, whether it be hall monitors or police, Vellardita said.

Officials with the district and the union have turned their focus to Eldorado High School, with the goal of making sure enhanced safety measures are in place there before students and teachers return from Spring Break on April 18.