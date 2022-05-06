Las Vegas teen accused of attacking Eldorado High School teacher found competent for trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 16-year-old who stands accused of attacking his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia appeared in Clark County District Court on Friday morning.

Martinez's attorney asked for a three-week delay in order to conduct an independent evaluation of his mental state.

He faces 15 felony charges for the April 7 attack, including attempted murder, sexual assault, and battery with intent to commit sexual assault.

An arrest report states Martinez choked his teacher with a computer charging cable, beat her and knocked a filing cabinet on top of her while she was unconscious. The teacher recalled Martinez saying "he had something like 'multiple personalities'" and that, although he "really liked" her, he "didn't like teachers" and was "getting revenge," according to the report.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court again on May 27 at 8:30 a.m.

