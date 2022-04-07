Desert Oasis High School principal replaced after string of violent incidents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is new leadership at Desert Oasis High School after a recent string of violent incidents prompted calls for action.

Desert Oasis High School has been the subject of multiple news reports over the past several weeks, including a student arrested with a gun on campus, multiple fights, and two consecutive days where the school was placed on lockdown.

In a statement on Thursday, the Clark County School District confirmed there would be a leadership change at Desert Oasis. Principal Jennifer Boeddeker would be replaced by an interim principal, Ian Salzman, district officials said.

The change is effective starting Friday.

Salzman has been the principal at Canarelli Middle School for the past two-and-a-half years, the district said. He worked at Spring Valley High School for 13 years prior to that as a teacher, dean of students and an assistant principal.

A Desert Oasis high school teacher who spoke at a recent Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting said violence at the school had gotten out of hand. She said she constantly worries about her students’ and her own safety.

Concerned parents held a meeting to discuss solutions and vent frustrations about the school in southwest Las Vegas.

13 Action News is speaking with parents and teachers on Thursday afternoon and will update this report as more information becomes available.