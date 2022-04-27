CCSD to host 'community conversation' on school safety Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District will hold a "community conversation" on school safety amid increasing concerns over violence within the district.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be held as a live feed on the district's Facebook page.

Prior to the event, community members can send in questions for district leaders via email to engageccsd@nv.ccsd.net.

"We encourage you to join us to learn more about CCSD safety and security updates," district officials said.

The meeting comes after reports of violence against both students and teachers within the past few months, including an attack on a teacher at Eldorado High School for which a 16-year-old student now faces felony charges.

SCHOOL SAFETY: Concerns over violence in the Clark County School District

The week students returned from Spring Break, at least three students were arrested for attacking their teachers.

Reports of fights and other violent incidents have also made headlines in recent weeks and months.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara offered new insight into the district's plans to address violence and mental health on Tuesday, calling it a "crisis in our community." He was joined by a team of experts in emergency management, law enforcement and mental health.

"There's a crisis in our community that has come to our schools," Jara said. "I want to be very clear that that's what we are dealing with. ...We're going to do what we need to make our children, teachers, all staff, support staff feel safe on our campuses."

CCSD has now established an "Instant Alert System" and is providing training and communication to teachers and staff on campus in the event of an emergency, Jara said. District officials also plan to increase security on campuses through the end of the school year.

READ MORE: CCSD addresses 'Instant Alert System' amid school violence