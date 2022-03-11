Watch the full Clark County School District State of the Schools address

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — Clark County School District Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara delivered the 2022 State of the Schools address on Friday morning from Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

Watch the full remarks below.

The theme of the address is "Emerging Stronger Together."

School board trustees President Irene A. Cepeda and the rest of the CCSD board were also in attendance.

This year's address will focus on student proficiency rates and ways the district is supporting students' academic and social-emotional needs, CCSD says.

The address comes as CCSD has seen an uptick in violence.

Just yesterday, police announced two arrests and multiple citations after fights put Desert Oasis High School on lockdown. It was the second lockdown for the school in two days.

Later that same day, parents, teachers, and students had the opportunity to voice their concerns about school violence at a trustee board meeting. You can watch the full meeting here.

Several people who spoke at the meeting expressed concern about the level of violence in the district. Trustees heard from different organizations about student discipline changes and efforts by CCSD police and other organizations to create a safe environment for learning.

