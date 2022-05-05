Fight caught on camera at Cram Middle School, adult punches minor

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A disturbing new video sent to KTNV by a concerned parent whose child goes to Cram Middle School shows an altercation between a parent and student.

The video was taken on Tuesday by a student and shows the moment when an adult starts punching a teen. We spoke to the parent who submitted this video, but they didn’t want to be identified.

Parents were waiting in line for their children however, they were shocked at what transpired.

Ruby Caldwell says her granddaughter told her about the fight and then showed her a video of it. She says she's confused how an adult can do something like this to a 'kid'.

Mom Grace, says she's disappointed and can't fathom someone doing something like this.

The Clark County School District said a letter was sent to parents about the incident.

In the letter, Principal Gary Bugash said, "as always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community. After school today, an adult was cited upon initiating an altercation on campus. School employees worked to quickly deescalate the situation until police arrived to handle the matter. Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or to law enforcement. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention. If you have any questions or concerns about your student, please contact me at (702) 799-7020."

Some parents in line said they are considering pulling their kids from school, and even leaving the state.