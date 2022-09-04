Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German, found dead at his home
The Las Vegas Review-Journal says investigative reporter Jeff German was fatally stabbed outside his home near Vegas Drive and Tenaya Way on Saturday morning.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 69-year-old Jeff German was a longtime reporter for Las Vegas and the Review Journal.
Many throughout the Las Vegas community were shocked to hear the news of his death.
The Clark County coroner confirmed that German's death was a homicide after multiple sharp force injuries. As news develops regarding German, we will provide updates here:
