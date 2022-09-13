The violent past of Public Administrator, Rob Telles', the man charged with murder of Las Vegas journalist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Public Administrator, Robert Telles, was formally charged with murder on Monday in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal Investigative Reporter Jeff German.

The charge is murder with a deadly weapon where the victim is 60 years of age or older. German was 69.

Telles will be arraigned on the charge in court on Tuesday.

13 Investigates discovered this is not the first time the public official has faced criminal charges.

Last week, we reported that Telles was investigated for inappropriately touching a first year law student while at UNLV's Boyd School of Law.

Now, we've learned of another case involving violence the year after he took office as public administrator.

On Telles' campaign website from his failed re-election bid earlier this year, he describes himself as "A family man with a beautiful, intelligent wife and three usually wonderful children."

A wedding photo tops the campaign site's home page and there are several other pictures also featuring his wife.

13 Investigates requested records from Las Vegas Municipal Court in a domestic violence case involving Robert Telles and his wife, Mary Ann Ramirez Ismael.

We received two documents laying out the events on the evening of Feb. 29 and early morning of March 1, 2020 when Telles was arrested for battery domestic violence, first offense and resisting a public officer.

He pleaded not guilty in the domestic violence case and the charge was dismissed per negotiations on Sept. 30, 2020.

On the charge of resisting a public officer, court records show Telles received a suspended jail sentence in lieu of taking a behavior modification class called "Corrective Thinking."

He also had to pay $418 in bail and was ordered by the court to stay out of trouble.

After completing the court's orders, the charge was dismissed and that case was closed on March 30, 2021.

Telles' attorney in that case was Ross Goodman, son of Las Vegas Mayors Carolyn and Oscar Goodman.

Ross Goodman did not return our call for comment.

13 Investigates also spoke to Telles' wife on the phone and asked her about the domestic violence incident.

She said she needed to consult her attorney.