Former law school classmate recalls Robert Telles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re learning more about who Robert Telles is, the man accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter, Jeff German.

German had been working on several expose pieces about the Clark County Public Administrators Office, how Telles had been accused of bullying and sexual misconduct.

In May of 2012, Carlos Morales and Robert Telles crossed paths in law school. Both going to UNLV’s Boyd School of Law.

The two, serving on student government together, but as Morales describes, Telles he “came into the presidency position like a tornado.” Saying "he wanted to make drastic changes to everything."

Years later, similar allegations published in the Las Vegas review journal, at the center of the Jeff German case. The articles he wrote about explain Telles’ employees claim he emotionally abused as well as inappropriate sexual conduct.

Morales explains when German’s article came out he called Jeff explaining to him the story of what happened back in law school.

Morales says it was either late August or early September of 2012, at a law school fraternity where Telles apparently inappropriately touched a first-year law student.

It started to spread what happened at the party with rob and it started to culminate, and it came to the surface at the next student government board meeting where one student said we need to discuss this, Morales says.

KTNV spoke to a former dean of affairs at Boyd Law School, who wouldn’t go on camera, but did confirm the school did an investigation into these allegations.

Morales says, student government did however try to take action: "We tried to remove him from his position, and regardless of if it happened his reaction to this situation—he threatened to sue everyone on the board, wrote preservation of evidence letters to everyone on the board."

When asked if he’s surprised by the current murder investigation into reporter Jeff German, Morales says “ I am and I’m not, I’m surprised at how premeditated this, but I’m not surprised he tried to shut him up because that exactly what he was trying to do back then."