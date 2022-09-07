Clark County public administrator took to social media to refute investigative reporting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Public Administrator Rob Telles was the subject of a multi-part investigation by Jeff German. And Telles didn't react well, taking to social media to rebut German's reporting and to criticize him and the Review-Journal.

Let's start with today, Wednesday, and work backwards. As authorities searched Telles' home, the County building that houses his and the Public Guardian's office was temporarily shut down. 13 Investigates learned Telles was at work for just two hours yesterday and he was a no-show today.

Rewind to Monday, when neighbors say they saw some strange activity at Telles' home.

Back in May Jeff German published his first article on the Clark County Public Administrator's office, wrting that it, "...has been mired in turmoil and internal dissension over the past two years, with allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office."

German reported allegations of a "hostile work environment fueled by the elected administrator of the office, Robert Telles, carrying on an 'inappropriate relationship' with a staffer that has harmed the office's ability to deal with the public in overseeing the estates of those who have died."

German further wrote, "Because of the brewing animosity, the top supervisor under Telles, Rita Reid, decided to run against him in this year's Democratic primary."

As the election date neared, Telles posted this campaign video on YouTube that he titled "The Tragic Scene I Found."

"A few years ago, when I started my first term, I found a disturbing situation at the office," Telles says in the video. "Unfortunately, I found that there were cases that weren't being closed and hadn't been closed for years. I also found that checks to families were waiting to go out so long that the checks went stale before the families could get them. Tragically, there were even situations where the family members died before they could receive their own checks. But I'm very happy to say that we've turned that all around under my leadership."

That video came out in the wake of a County decision, as German reported, to hire former Clark County Coroner Mike Murphy, "to tackle friction in the Public Administrator's office after multiple claims of bullying and favoritism."

"I'd like to ask you for your help now,"Telles says in the video. "I'd like to ask you to please be sure to vote for me in this year's election."

In June, as it was becoming clear that Telles would lose the primary election, he began to push back online against worker abuse allegations and he attacked the Review-Journal's investigative reporting.

In a blog that reads more like a rant, he accuses German and his opponent of turning Democratic voters against him. He wrote, "The article was intentionally gut-wrenching. It was so ugly that you almost had to believe it was true. I can understand why you might have, with the writer's skill at pushing buttons. Also, the timing of the article was very convenient for my opponent..." He added, "They are seeking to destroy me both personally and professionally."

That road continued on Twitter on June 18 when Telles accuses German of going through his family's trash. He calls German a bully who slings B.S.

He tweets, "looking forward to lying smear piece #4 by Jeff German. I think he's mad that i haven't crawled into a hole and died." hash-tagging German as a "one trick pony."

Telles also posted text conversations he had with German, accusing the reporter of making "a veiled threat" to make him take down his site after losing the election.

We've learned that German was planning another article based on new records he'd requested from Clark County. We asked the County about the content of those records and when this office might re-open. They said they have no comment at this time.